#APhotoADay: Day 350 - Spring house

Day 350

South Spring Garden Street in Carlisle features several spring houses fed by LeTort Spring Run. An early form of refrigeration, the stone enclosures protected a source of consistently cold water that helped preserve easily spoiled foods, such as dairy or fruit, before modern appliances. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 350

