#APhotoADay: Day 341 - Window Santa

Day 341

Santa Claus adorns a window along South Hanover Street in Carlisle on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Window decorations add a festive touch as shoppers fill downtown head of the holiday season. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 341

