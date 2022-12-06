 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A photo a day

#APhotoADay: Day 339 - Bird watching

Day 339

Vultures congregate on the Carlisle Borough Water Tank on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Vultures, including these turkey and black varieties, tend to roost in higher elevations to better spot dead animals upon which they feed. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 339

