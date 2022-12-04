 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 337 - Turkey crossing

Day 337

Twas the day before Thanksgiving, and these wild turkeys were playing it safe on the South Mountain, where the Pennsylvania Game Commission had closed the turkey hunting season this year. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 337

