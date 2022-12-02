 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 335 - Lake work continues

Day 335

Repairs continue this week at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission closed Children’s Lake to the public in September so the lake could be drained and work started on a project that includes the construction of a new dam and retaining wall, along with an upgrade of the boat launch and fishing area. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 335

