#APhotoADay: Day 332 - Marking the spot

Day 332

A survey marker is embedded on the Appalachian Trail near Center Point Knob in Monroe Township. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 332

