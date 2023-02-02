The Civil War Memorial stands at the intersection of Hanover and High Streets in Veterans' Plaza Monday in Carlisle. The monument was dedicated in 1871 and lists the 344 men from Cumberland County who died of wounds or disease during the Civil War. In 2022, the names of five men from the 54th Massachussetts Infantry, the second African-American regiment organized by the northern states, were added after research discovered their omission. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.