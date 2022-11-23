 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 326 - A winter bloom

Day 326

This 20-year-old Clematis vine unexpectedly bloomed this winter, surviving snow to show off its flowers this past Thursday in Shippensburg. The plant had previously never bloomed later than September. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 326

