APhotoADay: Day 32 - Tank destroyer

Though it looks like a tank, this Hellcat tracked vehicle is really a tank destroyer. It was used extensively by the U.S. Army to hunt down German tanks in Europe during World War II. Lightly armored, it depended on speed and maneuverability. This one is on display along the Army Heritage Trail at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center outside Carlisle. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.