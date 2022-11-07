 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 310 - Barber colors

Day 310

An old-fashioned barber pole is attached outside the entrance to Neibert's Barber Shop along North Market Street in Mechanicsburg. The pole's red, white and blue design is a callback to the profession's early days providing blood-letting services, which were thought to cure a variety of illnesses. Red symbolizes blood; blue, the vein; and white, the bandage. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

A PHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 310

