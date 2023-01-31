 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

#APhotoADay: Day 31 - Lake work

Day 31

Work continues on the old mill and Children's lake in Boiling Springs. The historic Boiling Springs Mill building is being restored after a fire early in 2022, and the lake is undergoing an extensive rehabilitation project in 2023 that includes construction of a new dam and retaining wall, and upgrade of the boat launch and fishing area. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 31

