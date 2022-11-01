 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 304 - Four-corner clock

Day 304

A decorative clock is attached to the Citizens Bank building on West Main Street in downtown Mechanicsburg. The clock is a four-corner clock, meaning it can be seen from any direction, north, south, east and west. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

PhotoA PHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 304

