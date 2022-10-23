 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 295 - Tail of the Trail

Day 295

A sign along Trindle Road between Carlisle and Mechanicsburg indicates the path of the Appalachian Trail through the area. The trail meanders through the Cumberland Valley, including a 13-mile section that is the longest, lowest and flattest section on the entire trail and one of the most accessible portions to park and take a short day trip. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APhotoADay—celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 295

