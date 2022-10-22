 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 294 - Digging a lake

Day 294

Repair work continues at Children's Lake Wednesday morning in Boiling Springs. Work has begun on an extensive rehabilitation of the lake, which has been drained and closed to the public. The project includes construction of a new dam and retaining wall and upgrading the boat launch and fishing area, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The project is expected to be completed by the summer/fall of 2023.

Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APhotoADay—celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 294

