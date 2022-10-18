 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 290 - Waning gibbous moon

A waning gibbous moon is seen through fall foliage on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, over North Middleton Township. A waning gibbous moon is when the moon is between a full moon and a half moon. "Waning" means that the light on the moon is getting smaller. "Gibbous" refers to the observable illuminated part of the moon. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APhotoADay—celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 290

