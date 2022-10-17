 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 289 - Hidden coaster

Day 289

The edges of a wooden roller coaster peak above the trees at the old Williams Grove Amusement Park in Monroe Township. The park, which has been closed and vacant for many years, traces its origins back to 1850, when the Williams family started hosting picnics on their property, according to “Amusement Parks of Pennsylvania” by Jim Futrell. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APhotoADay—celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 289

