#APhotoADay: Day 286 - Historic gravesites

Day 286

Shadows extend from some of the tombstones at the Lincoln Cemetery in Upper Allen Township as the sun sets Tuesday afternoon. The Civil War-era cemetery is tucked next to a rural cornfield where approximately 80 people are buried, including 12 Black veterans of the U.S. Colored Troops who fought in segregated regiments during the Civil War. The cemetery’s earliest marked burial is April 15, 1862, but the deceased’s name was listed on a portion of the stone that’s since been lost.

Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APhotoADay - celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County - day 286

