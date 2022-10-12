 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
#APhotoADay: Day 284 - Fall colors on display

Day 284

Bright fall leaves are on display through the side window of the Bowmansdale Covered Bridge on the campus of Messiah University in Grantham this week. The 112-foot long bridge originally crossed the Yellow Breaches stream at another location upstream, but was bypassed by a new bridge. It was moved to Messiah the campus and rebuilt by students in 1973 and restored in 2011. The timber deck has been replaced by a cement and steel deck. It is one of the few covered bridges left in Cumberland County. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
