#APhotoADay: Day 280 - A new look in Mechanicsburg

Day 280

The Gingerbread Man restaurant at 26 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg, currently undergoing restoration after a fire in December 2021 severely damaged the property, shows off its new facade Friday morning. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
