#APhotoADay

#APhotoADay: Day 278 - 'Boiling' Springs

NewsVu: 2022 #APhotoADay in Cumberland County

Day 278

With Children's Lake recently drained, the outlines of "boiling" springs like this and the famed "bubble" across First Street, are more visible in the village. The ice-cold water appears to "boil" out of the ground. Boiling Springs was named for these springs, with school sports teams dubbed the Bubblers.

Every day, Sentinel staff members will bring you an image that reflects the wonder of Cumberland County. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

