#APhotoADay

#APhotoADay: Day 273 - Ears open

NewsVu: 2022 #APhotoADay in Cumberland County

Day 273

A golden ear of corn from a Newville field gleams in the sun on a crisp September day.

We all know Cumberland County is an amazing place to live and work with its diverse weather, rich history and vibrant communities. Every day, Sentinel staff members will bring you an image that reflects that wonder. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

2022 #APhotoADay in Cumberland County

Day 273
Day 272
Day 271
Day 270
Day 269
