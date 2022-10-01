APhotoADay: Day 273 - Ears open

We all know Cumberland County is an amazing place to live and work with its diverse weather, rich history and vibrant communities. Every day, Sentinel staff members will bring you an image that reflects that wonder. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
The Amelia S. Givin Free Library opened in 1890, and was a gift to Mount Holly Springs from heiress Amelia Steele Givin,. Her father, Robert, ran the Mount Holly Paper Mill and Farmers' Trust bank in Carlisle. Following her parents' death, Givin used her considerable fortune to endow numerous Mount Holly Springs and Carlisle institutions. She fully funded the $500,000 construction of the Romaneque Revival building and set an endowment for its future upkeep.
The entrance to Old West on Dickinson College's campus features its famed window and historic marker. The original building burnt in 1803, just before classes were to be held. The current structure was built in 1804. Since 1995, students walk the steps at Convocation and ceremonially sign in as first-year students.
A sycamore tree sheds its bark at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg this week. Plans to open the park started in 1919 and it eventually opened by 1922 to honor local men and women who served in World War I. A grove of more than 200 trees was planted in 1924 according to information provided by the Mechanicsburg Museum Association. The line of sycamores along the baseball field's fence sit where the park's entrance originally had been situated.