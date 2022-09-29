 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
#APhotoADay

#APhotoADay: Day 271 - Birds at rest

  • 0
NewsVu: 2022 #APhotoADay in Cumberland County

NewsVu QR code.
Day 271

A great white egret, left, and great blue heron, right, wade in the Susquehanna River near Lemoyne on Sunday.

Welcome to #APhotoADay, a new digital and print project.

We all know Cumberland County is an amazing place to live and work with its diverse weather, rich historic vibrant communities. Every day, Sentinel staff members will bring you an image that reflects that wonder.

We started this project Tuesday on day No. 255 of the year — our plan is to continue this project on a daily basis into 2023 and beyond. We will publish photos in our print editions Monday through Saturday, and online every day of the week. We will maintain an online collection of the photos as well for readers to enjoy.

Our challenge is to look at things differently and to remind us all to take the time to enjoy our surroundings. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine counteroffensive: Slow advances near the eastern hub of Lyman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News