#APhotoADay: Day 27 - Bridge view

Day 27

The New Cumberland bridge, spanning the Yellow Breeches Creek just before it enters the Susquehanna River, is pictured on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Built in 1936, the steel truss bridge has carried vehicles along Old York Road/Bridge Street for generations. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 27

