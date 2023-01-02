APhotoADay: Day 2 - Deer Lodge

The former Deer Lodge Restaurant building sits vacant along Route 34 outside Mount Holly Springs. The property is currently owned by Terry and Kathi Rickert, and one of a few projects the Rickerts oversee, including The Boiling Springs Tavern and the Mountain Creel Tavern (formerly Holly Inn) in the Boiling Springs and Mount Holly Springs areas. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.