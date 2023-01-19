 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

#APhotoADay: Day 19 - Frozen treats

Day 19

The iconic neon sign beckons treat-seekers to Massey's Frozen Custard along West High Street in Carlisle on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Opened in 1949, the stand has served generations of ice cream lovers, from local residents and college students to celebrities, athletes and visiting dignitaries. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 19

