Urban Churn is anticipated to open at 258 Westminster Drive in Carlisle on May 23. The ice cream shop features a variety of flavors including sauerkraut, summer corn, sweet potato casserole and mango habanero and also has locations in Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg.