#APhotoADay: Day 12 - Winter boat rest

Day 12

Canoes line the shore of Opossum Lake in Lower Frankford Township. The lake is operated by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, which allows unpowered boats to be moored at the lake in accordance with commission property regulations. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 12

