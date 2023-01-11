APhotoADay: Day 11 - Copper roof

Gray winter skies highlight the aged copper roof of Denny Hall, part of Dickinson College, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The Elizabethan-style building was built at the corner of High and West Streets on property owned by the daughters of Harmar Denny, a successful lawyer, politician and railroad entrepreneur. Completed in 1896, the building burned in 1904 but was reconstructed a year later. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.