#APhotoADay: Day 11 - Copper roof

Day 11

Gray winter skies highlight the aged copper roof of Denny Hall, part of Dickinson College, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The Elizabethan-style building was built at the corner of High and West Streets on property owned by the daughters of Harmar Denny, a successful lawyer, politician and railroad entrepreneur. Completed in 1896, the building burned in 1904 but was reconstructed a year later. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

#APHOTOADAY: Celebrating the wonders of Cumberland County—day 11

