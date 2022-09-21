 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
#APhotoADay

#APhotoADay - Day 263 in Cumberland County

  • 0
Day 263

The entrance to Old West on Dickinson College's campus features its famed window and historic marker. The original building burnt in 1803, just before classes were to be held. The current structure was built in 1804. Since 1995, students walk the steps at Convocation and ceremonially sign in as first-year students.

Welcome to #APhotoADay, a new digital and print project.

We all know Cumberland County is an amazing place to live and work with its diverse weather, rich historic vibrant communities. Every day, Sentinel staff members will bring you an image that reflects that wonder.

We started this project Tuesday on day No. 255 of the year — our plan is to continue this project on a daily basis into 2023 and beyond. We will publish photos in our print editions Monday through Saturday, and online every day of the week. We will maintain an online collection of the photos as well for readers to enjoy.

Our challenge is to look at things differently and to remind us all to take the time to enjoy our surroundings. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News