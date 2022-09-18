APhotoADay - Day 260 in Cumberland County

Welcome to #APhotoADay, a new digital and print project.

We all know Cumberland County is an amazing place to live and work with its diverse weather, rich historic vibrant communities. Every day, Sentinel staff members will bring you an image that reflects that wonder.

We started this project Tuesday on day No. 255 of the year — our plan is to continue this project on a daily basis into 2023 and beyond. We will publish photos in our print editions Monday through Saturday, and online every day of the week. We will maintain an online collection of the photos as well for readers to enjoy.

Our challenge is to look at things differently and to remind us all to take the time to enjoy our surroundings. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.