Move of historic Enola Miller House will pave way for apartments, business in East Pennsboro

“But it’s also sweet because, thank goodness, because it’s not being torn down,” he continued. “If you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know where you are. If you don’t know where you are, then you don’t know where you’re going. This is where our past touches our future, and this is just the beginning.”

Footers already are in place to accommodate the house at its new site with Sauders House and Building Movers, of Bernville, Chester County, contracted for the day-long job. The house, estimated to weigh up to 400 tons, will be transported via digital dollies set on beams.

“It will take some time to make the move. It will be a long day driving it,” Sauders representative Robert Wolfe said Friday. “We’re looking at (doing this) the first week of April, but the actual date will depend on conditions at that time.”

Big plans are in store for the 1841 structure after the move, historical society members said last week. Planning is now underway to restore and convert the structure into a museum highlighting “the historical significance of the house, the town of Enola and the community of East Pennsboro Township.”