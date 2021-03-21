Move of historic Enola Miller House will pave way for apartments, business in East Pennsboro

The historic Enola Miller House in East Pennsboro Township is ready to literally roll early next month to a new location in Summerdale, project representatives confirmed at a briefing Friday.
The 180-year-old stone building presently sits on the corner of First Street and Valley Road off Route 11/15 on a 48-acre tract now earmarked for residential and commercial development. Property owner First Street Associates has agreed to move the house one-third of a mile up a hill from its current spot to a new location at the corner of First and Miller streets.
New plans for the existing site are now under development by Metropolitan Builders of Wyomissing, Berks County. Plans so far involve the construction of 260 apartment units in 13 three-story buildings, seven multi-suite office buildings, a hotel, two restaurants, a bank and a gas station/convenience store.
Representatives from the historical societies of East Pennsboro and Cumberland County indicated Friday that moving an 18th century structure on rollers wasn’t their first choice for resolving the issue, but say it’s far more favorable than facing demolition.
On Friday, former Cumberland County and East Pennsboro commissioner Jim Hertzler, a member of both area’s historical societies, noted the moment as “mostly sweet, but still a little bittersweet because the birthplace of or town’s namesake, Enola Miller, is about to be moved from where it has stood for nearly 200 years ...”
“But it’s also sweet because, thank goodness, because it’s not being torn down,” he continued. “If you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know where you are. If you don’t know where you are, then you don’t know where you’re going. This is where our past touches our future, and this is just the beginning.”
Footers already are in place to accommodate the house at its new site with Sauders House and Building Movers, of Bernville, Chester County, contracted for the day-long job. The house, estimated to weigh up to 400 tons, will be transported via digital dollies set on beams.
“It will take some time to make the move. It will be a long day driving it,” Sauders representative Robert Wolfe said Friday. “We’re looking at (doing this) the first week of April, but the actual date will depend on conditions at that time.”
Big plans are in store for the 1841 structure after the move, historical society members said last week. Planning is now underway to restore and convert the structure into a museum highlighting “the historical significance of the house, the town of Enola and the community of East Pennsboro Township.”
Restoration work will include stone pointing, roofing, new wiring, heating and air conditioning, and preserving the home’s walk-in fireplace and other historic features. A nearby auxiliary building will house new office space and museum for the Historical Society of East Pennsboro, as well as provide storage for local historical artifacts. The auxiliary site also will host workshops and other related activities.
The overall project’s timeline will depend on fundraising costs estimated to total “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” according to George Demartyn, who sits on the Historical Society of East Pennsboro’s Board of Directors and serves on the Save The Enola Miller House committee.
“The faster we get the money, the sooner we can get this done,” Demartyn said Friday.
The Historical Society is launching an online GoFundMe campaign to finance the project while seeking “any and all grant money.” Mailed donations should be addressed to 401 Cherry St., Enola, PA 17025, with checks made to Historical Society of East Pennsboro.