Mountain View Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, to be closed until September

Mountain View Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday, May 26.

PennDOT announced that the contractor will close the bridge that carries Mountain View Road over Fishing Run, and begin excavation in preparation to remove the existing single-span concrete slab structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert.

Mountain View Road will be closed through mid-September.

A detour will be in place using Valley Road (Route 850), Windy Hill Road (Route 2001), and Texas Eastern Road. Milling and paving work may be conducted after the bridge is opened to traffic under short-term single-lane alternating traffic patterns.

The $1,917,217 contract was awarded to Glen O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College, Centre County, and includes the removal of three bridges and replacement with precast concrete box culverts. The other structures in this contract were replaced last year. They were the span that carries Route 17 over a tributary to Panther Creek northeast of Ickesburg near High Barney Lane in Saville Township; and the bridge that carries the Juniata Parkway over a tributary to the Juniata River between Red Hill Road and Shortcut Road in Howe Township.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and training.

