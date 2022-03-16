Mount Holly Springs seeks grants to pay for intersection upgrades, street sweeper

Mount Holly Springs will apply for a $155,000 grant to install corner handicap ramps where certain borough streets and alleyways intersect Route 34-North Baltimore Avenue.

The borough plans is to seek money from the Community Development Block Grant program for intersection improvements at Harman Street and throughout the downtown, Borough Manager Tom Day said Monday.

Bids will be opened later this week on a state project to mill and resurface Route 34 from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs north beyond the borough limits to where the road intersects with Route 174, Day said.

Where needed, the state will install corner ramps and crosswalks over North Baltimore Avenue while the borough will be responsible for improvements that run parallel to the main street that cross over borough streets and alleyways.

The borough has about $12,000 left over from the first phase of the Baltimore Avenue corridor improvement project. That money could be carried over as a match for the block grant.

Set to begin in May, the resurfacing project will likely cause traffic disruptions in the downtown, including no-parking restrictions along North Baltimore Avenue, Day said. “I would imagine that they [the state] are going to do one side at a time.”

The borough has already done improvements at key intersections along the stretch of road that will be resurfaced, he said. The plan is for the state to mill the road up to each point and then blend the borough work into the new paving.

The borough could make property owners along North Baltimore Avenue pay for the work to taper the sidewalk corners into handicap ramps, Day said. “But that would be pretty costly. We’re trying to do it through the grant.”

In other news, the borough has allocated $50,000 as a local match for a $200,000 grant to purchase a new street sweeper/vacuum truck from the Stewart-Amos Sweeper Co. of Harrisburg.

Years ago, the borough purchased a used street sweeper to clean local streets about four times a month, Day said. “The problem is the sweeper we bought is 31 years old. It’s becoming a money pit for us constantly repairing it. Every week, we are dumping more money into it than what it’s worth.”

Acquiring a second used sweeper would be like “a roll of the dice,” Day said, adding that, without the grant, the borough couldn’t afford to purchase the new equipment.

Before the purchase of the used sweeper, the borough spent $5,000 per year for a single street sweeping, said Day, who is also the borough police chief. Commercial trucks running through the center of town left so much debris on borough streets that police cruisers were getting a flat tire once a week. The purchase of the used street sweeper negated a lot of that problem.

Not only did the debris from trucks pose a traffic hazard, run-off from storms flowed into the drainage system and then into Mountain Creek. Having a reliable street sweeper/vacuum truck would allow borough employees to clean out the storm drains and protect the watershed that serves the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay, Day said.

