Mount Holly Springs council could discuss a fireworks ordinance Thursday

When it meets this Thursday, the Mount Holly Springs borough council could discuss a proposed ordinance to put additional restrictions on the use of fireworks.
“We’ve been receiving a lot of complaints about people setting them off,” said Tom Day, borough manager and police chief.
The recent increase in call volume includes cases where people have set off fireworks as late as 11 p.m., midnight and 1 a.m., Day said. There have also been cases of fireworks being used in private parking lots without the consent of local business owners, he said.
Current safety regulations ban setting off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure, Day said. There are hardly any locations within the borough where fireworks can be set off without violating that restriction, he said.
The best way to address the complaints may be to add restrictions on when and where anyone can set off fireworks, Day said.
The meeting Thursday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the borough municipal building at 200 Harman St. Due to COVID-19, the public has the option of attending council meetings either in-person or by conference call. Those wishing to attend in-person must enter council chambers through the back door of the building, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information, visit the borough website at www.mhsboro.org.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.