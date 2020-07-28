Mount Holly Springs council could discuss a fireworks ordinance Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When it meets this Thursday, the Mount Holly Springs borough council could discuss a proposed ordinance to put additional restrictions on the use of fireworks.

“We’ve been receiving a lot of complaints about people setting them off,” said Tom Day, borough manager and police chief.

The recent increase in call volume includes cases where people have set off fireworks as late as 11 p.m., midnight and 1 a.m., Day said. There have also been cases of fireworks being used in private parking lots without the consent of local business owners, he said.

Current safety regulations ban setting off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure, Day said. There are hardly any locations within the borough where fireworks can be set off without violating that restriction, he said.

The best way to address the complaints may be to add restrictions on when and where anyone can set off fireworks, Day said.