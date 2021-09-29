Mount Holly Springs borough officials remember mayor Leroy 'Cork' Shildt

They were two good friends joining voices in a harmony to comfort a troubled spirit.
Lois Stoner remembered her last phone call with Leroy “Cork” Shildt III.
Shildt, the mayor of Mount Holly Springs, died Sunday at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill following a battle with COVID-19. Shildt was 73.
“Cork was very depressed that things were not going to work out well,” said Stoner, a borough councilwoman. “He was a good Christian man. We sang the hymns ‘One Day at a Time' and ‘On Christ the Solid Rock I Stand.’”
Though not pitch perfect, the duet set the stage for a text message that followed some time later. Based on his words, Shildt was making peace with his circumstances.
“He told me he was not going to make it,” Stoner said. “He would see me on the other side and to tell everyone that he enjoyed working with them on council.”
Special place
Shildt was born in Phillipsburg, Centre County, and grew up in Tyrone, Blair County, where he graduated from the local high school before attending Penn State University, his obituary reads.
A veteran of the Army Reserves, Shildt moved to Mount Holly Springs in 1976 to follow his career with PPG that lasted 39 years until his retirement.
Shildt served eight years on the borough council before he was appointed mayor in late May 2019 to fill the unexpired term of P. Scott Boise who resigned. Stoner was on the council with Shildt.
“Cork was a beautiful individual. Very caring, compassionate,” she said Monday. “His heart was with anybody who was going through anything.”
Shildt was among the borough officials who attended the memorial service for Jerome Guise, a local firefighter who died while battling a house fire in Monroe Township on March 9, 2020.
Stoner recalled how Shildt went down the line of first-responders, shaking the hand of every mourner. “He cared so much about the community,” she said. “He will always hold a special place in my heart.”
His sense of humor also was endearing to her. “Cork was such a character,” Stoner said. “He was a jokester. He liked to laugh and to make you laugh.”
But he also had a stubborn streak. “It was very difficult to try and change his mind about anything once he had his mind made up,” she recalled. “He never got angry or mad about it.”
A go-getter
Borough Police Chief and Manager Thomas Day described Shildt as a go-getter who worked diligently to move the borough forward. “When citizens had an issue, Cork didn’t shrug it off,” Day said. “He went at it full charge to try fixing the problem.”
Shildt was instrumental in helping Mount Holly Springs secure a $1.5 million grant to correct drainage problems on Hill Street, Day said. When accidents plagued Route 34 and Yates Street, Shildt pressed engineers with the state Department of Transportation to do something to slow truck traffic coming into town, Day said.
Active in public works, Shildt went to job sites where he offered the borough crew his advice and expertise on maintenance. The mayor was among the first to offer his time this summer to assemble new playground equipment for a revamped Trine Memorial Park.
A deeply religious man, Shildt was not afraid to speak his mind. “You never swore around Cork,” Day said. “If you did, you got a lecture about it. We’ve had many conversations where I would leave a curse word slip. He would stop the conversation and correct me on that.”
In terms of politics, Shildt believed that the government interferes too much in lives of ordinary people, Day said. “If we were going to pass an ordinance that would restrict the rights of a landowner he spoke up about it. He was adamant that people who own property should be able to do what they like with their property to an extent.”
Though outspoken, Shildt was always civil and gracious. “We had our differences,” Day said. “There were some things that I believed council should do, but Cork didn’t believe it should be done. He would let it be known. We would air our differences and move forward.”
Once at odds
Council President Jim Collins II described the mayor as bull-headed. “He had no trouble telling you exactly what he thought,” Collins said. When he first met Shildt, the two of them were at odds over how to govern. Collins was worried Shildt would have a negative influence over council.
“But once Cork took office, things were not about him or how it affected him,” Collins said. “It was how it affected residents. I was very impressed by how Cork put himself on the back burner. He tried to do, with the resources available, what was good for the majority of borough residents. He will be missed. He did a good job as mayor.”
Collins thought the death was unnecessary. “Cork would not get the vaccine shots,” he said.
