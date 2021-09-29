Mount Holly Springs borough officials remember mayor Leroy 'Cork' Shildt

Shildt was instrumental in helping Mount Holly Springs secure a $1.5 million grant to correct drainage problems on Hill Street, Day said. When accidents plagued Route 34 and Yates Street, Shildt pressed engineers with the state Department of Transportation to do something to slow truck traffic coming into town, Day said.

Active in public works, Shildt went to job sites where he offered the borough crew his advice and expertise on maintenance. The mayor was among the first to offer his time this summer to assemble new playground equipment for a revamped Trine Memorial Park.

A deeply religious man, Shildt was not afraid to speak his mind. “You never swore around Cork,” Day said. “If you did, you got a lecture about it. We’ve had many conversations where I would leave a curse word slip. He would stop the conversation and correct me on that.”

In terms of politics, Shildt believed that the government interferes too much in lives of ordinary people, Day said. “If we were going to pass an ordinance that would restrict the rights of a landowner he spoke up about it. He was adamant that people who own property should be able to do what they like with their property to an extent.”