Mount Holly Springs Borough Council proposes a $1.05 million budget for 2022 with no tax increase

Property owners in Mount Holly Springs could see no increase in the municipal real estate tax in 2022.

Borough Council last week agreed to advertise a proposed $1,052,702 budget for possible adoption on Nov. 8.

Under the budget, the real estate portion of the municipal tax burden will remain at 2.6 mills. This levy makes up the bulk of the total 3.18 mills with 0.341 mills going to the fire tax and 0.239 mills going to the streetlight tax.

The most substantial increase in expenditures will be in the contribution the borough makes to its employee pension plan, said Tom Day, borough manager and police chief. That is projected to go from about $109,000 in the current fiscal year to about $120,000 next year.

When Day started as borough police chief in 2014, the annual contribution was about $56,000. “This is something we have kept our eyes on,” Day said.

Authority contract

In other business, the council agreed last week to enter into a contract with Hemisphere Operations of Glenville, York County, to operate the borough authority for one year at a cost of $9,750 per month starting Nov. 1.

The groundwork for this outsourcing began after Jim Williams announced his retirement as supervisor of the borough wastewater treatment plant. Not only was Williams certified as a wastewater treatment plant supervisor, he had a license to oversee the operation of the borough water plant.

Williams’ retirement put the borough in a bind, Day said. “Our other plant operators only have the wastewater certification.” When a senior employee declined the management position, the borough launched a search for a plant manager certified in both wastewater and water treatment.

“We did a very extensive advertisement,” Day said. “Most of the applicants either never worked in the field or did not have their certifications.”

Only one applicant had the management skills the borough was looking for and his employment terms were “out of our league,” Day said. “The other option was to contract out those services to a third-party company.”

Five proposals were received ranging from $350,000 to $117,000 per year. The council went with Hemisphere Operations.

Codification

Council last week also finalized the process to update and organize borough ordinances into a revised print and online code book.

In March 2020, the council agreed to pay General Code of Rochester, New York, about $13,500 to codify the ordinances. Half of that expense was offset by a $6,700 grant from the Cumberland County Planning Department.

“These are not new ordinances,” borough solicitor Mark Allshouse said. General Code helped the borough weed out unnecessary and outdated ordinances to compile what remained into a format indexed and organized by such topics as storm water management, zoning, subdivision and land development regulations and no parking areas.

Borough resident Pam Still served on the committee that worked with General Code. A copy of the code book will be available to the public in the reference section of the Amelia Givin Library, Still said. Reference books do not circulate and can only be used in the library.

COVID relief funds

Lastly, the borough parks and recreation committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the municipal building, 200 Harman St.

During that meeting, local residents can suggest ideas for the use of $107,000 in COVID relief funds anticipated for 2022. This year, Mount Holly Springs received its first installment of relief funds in about the same amount. That money was put toward improvements at Trine Park, Day said.

In 2022, Day wants to use portions of the second installment to pay the local match on grants that support parks and recreation projects.

“My goal is to take that $107,000 and make it more than $107,000,” Day said. One proposal is to pave the walking trail in the Butler Street Park behind the municipal building.

“We have problems with it washing out and the grass encroaching on it,” Day said. “It’s a maintenance issue.”

