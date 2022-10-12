Mount Holly budget includes proposed real estate tax hike

Property owners in Mount Holly Springs could see an increase in the municipal real estate tax in 2023.

The borough council on Monday agreed to advertise a proposed $1,058,050 budget for possible adoption on Nov. 14.

The real estate portion of the municipal tax burden would increase by 0.35 mills from the current 2.6 mills to a proposed 2.95 mills, Borough Manager Tom Day said Tuesday.

The real estate portion makes up the bulk of the borough's total 3.53 mills, with 0.341 mills going to the fire tax and 0.239 mills going to the streetlight tax. No other tax hikes are proposed.

Money from the tax increase will be used to offset inflation, Day said. “The costs of products that we have to purchase on a day-to-day basis are increasing — in some cases, by 30 to 40%.”

For example, the tar the public works department uses to seal cracks in borough streets went from $30 per box in 2021 to about $50 a box in the current market.

“Last year, we were paying about $57 a ton for road salt,” Day said. “Now, it’s over $107 per ton. We run a tight budget as it is now. When you get hit with these types of costs, there’s not much wiggle room inside the budget to make up the difference without an increase in taxes or cutting services to your community.”

While a 2% across-the-board pay hike is proposed in the budget, the big cost driver for 2023 will be keeping up with inflation, Day said. The council's vote Monday to advertise the budget was unanimous, he said.

“I think they understand how much the costs have increased for day-to-day items,” Day said.