Motorists should expect traffic closures on I-81 Wade Bridge, I-83 in southern York County this weekend

Northbound Interstate 81 will be restricted to a single lane Saturday so that a work crew can repair the deck of the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River.
The right and center lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between the Enola/Marysville exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street exit in Dauphin County. The left lane will remain open.
There may be delays. Motorists should seek alternate routes or plan extra travel time. Travelers are also reminded to be alert, obey work zone signs and use caution when driving through work zones for their safety and the safety of road crews.
I-83 closure
Closures are also planned for this weekend at the Interstate 83 interchange Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township, southern York County. The closures will allow the contractor to perform final paving of a recently opened diverging diamond interchange.
At 9 p.m. Friday, the contractor will close the southbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to southbound I-83.
Southbound traffic wishing to access Route 851 should take Glen Rock/Exit 8 to Route 216 west to the Susquehanna Trail south to Route 851. Route 851 traffic wishing to travel south on I-83 should travel north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83.
When the southbound ramps are completed, they will be opened, and the contractor will close the northbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to northbound I-83.
Northbound I-83 traffic wishing to access Route 851 should continue north to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4. Route 851 traffic wishing to travel northbound on I-83 should take the Susquehanna Trail to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange to access northbound I-83.
At 9 p.m. Saturday, Route 851 will be closed under the I-83 bridge for paving. This work will be completed by 5 a.m. Monday.
Motorists who want to travel eastbound on Route 851 from west of the interchange should travel south on I-83 to Maryland Route 439/Exit 36 then take northbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed east. Motorists on the west side of the closure wishing to access northbound I-83 should travel north on the Susquehanna Trail to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.
