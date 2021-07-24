Motorists should expect traffic closures on I-81 Wade Bridge, I-83 in southern York County this weekend

Northbound Interstate 81 will be restricted to a single lane Saturday so that a work crew can repair the deck of the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River.

The right and center lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between the Enola/Marysville exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street exit in Dauphin County. The left lane will remain open.

There may be delays. Motorists should seek alternate routes or plan extra travel time. Travelers are also reminded to be alert, obey work zone signs and use caution when driving through work zones for their safety and the safety of road crews.

I-83 closure

Closures are also planned for this weekend at the Interstate 83 interchange Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township, southern York County. The closures will allow the contractor to perform final paving of a recently opened diverging diamond interchange.

At 9 p.m. Friday, the contractor will close the southbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to southbound I-83.