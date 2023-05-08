A 17-year-old male from Newville died when the motorcycle he was driving and a tractor-trailer collided on Route 11 about noon on Monday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said a 2017 Kenworth truck tractor driven by Patrick Dowler of Hagerstown, Maryland, was pulling out of driveway in the 3400 block of Ritner Highway when its trailer was struck by the 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was wearing a helmet. The truck driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.