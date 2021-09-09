 Skip to main content
Mosquito spraying to be conducted in South Middleton, Mount Holly and Mechanicsburg area
Mosquito spraying to be conducted in South Middleton, Mount Holly and Mechanicsburg area

Mosquito sprayer

Cumberland County Vector Control uses an ultra-low volume mosquito control treatment of DeltaGard ULV to spray for adult mosquitoes.

 provided by Cumberland County

The Cumberland County Vector Control Office announced it will conduct a mosquito control spraying operation Thursday starting at dusk and running through 11 p.m. in order to reduce the high population of mosquitoes.

The spraying will take place in parts of Mechanicsburg and Mount Holly Springs boroughs, as well as Silver Spring and South Middleton townships.

The spraying in South Middleton Township will largely take place in the area closest to the northern edge of Mount Holly Springs Borough, while spraying in Silver Spring Township will be at its border with Mechanicsburg Borough.

For a map of where spraying will take place, visit the county website at www.ccpa.net.

