Mosquito spraying to be conducted in South Middleton, Mount Holly and Mechanicsburg area

The Cumberland County Vector Control Office announced it will conduct a mosquito control spraying operation Thursday starting at dusk and running through 11 p.m. in order to reduce the high population of mosquitoes.

The spraying will take place in parts of Mechanicsburg and Mount Holly Springs boroughs, as well as Silver Spring and South Middleton townships.

The spraying in South Middleton Township will largely take place in the area closest to the northern edge of Mount Holly Springs Borough, while spraying in Silver Spring Township will be at its border with Mechanicsburg Borough.

For a map of where spraying will take place, visit the county website at www.ccpa.net.

