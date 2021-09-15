 Skip to main content
Mosquito spraying to be conducted in Carlisle, South Middleton, Mount Holly and Mechanicsburg area Wednesday night
editor's pick top story

Mosquito spraying to be conducted in Carlisle, South Middleton, Mount Holly and Mechanicsburg area Wednesday night

Mosquito sprayer

Cumberland County Vector Control uses an ultra-low volume mosquito control treatment of DeltaGard ULV to spray for adult mosquitoes.

 provided by Cumberland County

The Cumberland County Vector Control Office announced it will conduct a mosquito control spraying operation Wednesday starting at dusk and running through 11 p.m. in order to reduce the high population of mosquitoes.

The spraying will take place in parts of Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Mt. Holly Boroughs, Dickinson, Monroe, North Middleton, Penn, Silver Spring & South Middleton Townships.

Vector control uses an ultra-low volume mosquito control treatment of DeltaGard ULV, which is labeled for use around humans and animals, and will have little impact on other insects. 

For a map of where spraying will take place, visit the county website at www.ccpa.net.

