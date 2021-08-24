Mosquito spraying planned in parts of Cumberland County Tuesday night

The Cumberland County Vector Control Office announced Tuesday it will conduct a mosquito control operation tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 24 dusk until 11 p.m.

The operation is being done to reduce the high population of mosquitos, which can carry the West Nile Virus (WNV), according to a news release from the county. The spraying will take place in parts of Camp Hill, Lemoyne, New Cumberland, Mechanicsburg, Wormleysburg Boroughs and Hampden and Silver Spring Townships.

Vector control uses an ultra-low volume mosquito control treatment of DeltaGard ULV, which is labeled for use around humans and animals, and will have little impact on other insects. County residents may view a map of spraying locations online.

Vector control recommends draining stagnant water every five days. Water sources that cannot be drained can be treated with mosquito dunks or bits that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kills mosquito larvae. These products are labeled for use around humans, pets, and crops, and can be found at hardware and other local retailers. In addition to self-treatment, Cumberland County residents can report mosquito complaints online.

