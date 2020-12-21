More vaccines heading to Pa. hospitals, long-term care facilities up next

More doses of COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to hospitals across the state, and long-term care facilities will soon see their doses as early as next week.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday said that 17,700 health care workers have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine since the start of last week when the first shipments arrived in the state. The state received 97,500 doses, but the bulk of those arrived late Thursday or Friday, and Levine said hospitals are still working on immunizing health care workers from those shipments.

Another 30,225 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive throughout the week to more hospitals, according to Levine. With the emergency approval of use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the state is also expected to get 198,000 doses of that vaccine, which will head to rural hospitals that do not have the cold storage abilities required for the Pfizer vaccine.

The federal government's Operation Warp Speed will hold back the second doses of each vaccine, which must be administered within three to four weeks of the initial shot to obtain full immunity from COVID-19.