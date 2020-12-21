More vaccines heading to Pa. hospitals, long-term care facilities up next

More doses of COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to hospitals across the state, and long-term care facilities will soon see their doses as early as next week.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday said that 17,700 health care workers have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine since the start of last week when the first shipments arrived in the state. The state received 97,500 doses, but the bulk of those arrived late Thursday or Friday, and Levine said hospitals are still working on immunizing health care workers from those shipments.
Another 30,225 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive throughout the week to more hospitals, according to Levine. With the emergency approval of use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the state is also expected to get 198,000 doses of that vaccine, which will head to rural hospitals that do not have the cold storage abilities required for the Pfizer vaccine.
The federal government's Operation Warp Speed will hold back the second doses of each vaccine, which must be administered within three to four weeks of the initial shot to obtain full immunity from COVID-19.
It's that delay in between shots, as well as the fact that the vaccines are not 100% effective that had Levine on Monday urging the people who do manage to get the vaccine early to still wear masks and social distance. She explained that though contracting COVID-19 will likely result in less severe symptoms if any symptoms for those with the vaccine, it's still possible for them to get the disease and spread it to others if they aren't practicing mitigation efforts.
Nursing homes
Currently, only health care workers are the ones receiving such vaccines in Pennsylvania, but CVS Health announced Monday that it has started its efforts to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
Because of cold storage issues with the Pfizer vaccine, CVS Health and Walgreens were tasked by the federal government to handle the storage and administration of vaccine doses at nursing homes. CVS said its pharmacy teams will begin administering doses this week in 12 states, and then start administering vaccines to nursing homes in another 36 states next week.
Pennsylvania is among those slated to have vaccine doses next week at long-term care facilities. CVS expects to make three visits to each facility to ensure everyone receives the initial shot and booster. The company said it will likely take 12 weeks to vaccinate up to 4 million residents and staff across the country.
Health care workers and long-term care staff and residents are still part of Pennsylvania's Phase 1A vaccine plan. Phase 1B would open up vaccine distribution to a few more groups of people, including seniors. As of Sunday, Pennsylvania's plan for Phase 1B included seniors 65 and older, as well as those with certain types of essential jobs and high-risk health conditions, but an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control recommended seniors 75 and older be the next in line for a vaccine.
Pennsylvania has no concrete plans yet as to what vaccine administration will look like in Phase 1B, though Levine noted previously that the state is partnering with pharmacies, urgent care centers and health care providers to offer the vaccine, especially when it comes to administering it to the general population.
CVS said its efforts this month with long-term care facilities if a precursor to its ability to provide COVID-19 vaccines to a larger population. CVS expects to offer COVID-19 vaccines in a retail setting on appointment only through CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app or via a dedicated 800 number for people without online access. The company expects to be able to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month.
