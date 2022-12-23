 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More snow may arrive before temperatures drop Friday in Cumberland County

  Updated
Snow plow

A snow plow travels along West High Street in downtown Carlisle on Nov. 15, 2022.

 Sentinel file

An Arctic blast and bomb cyclone is going to pass over the US just as the holiday travel season has begun.

Up to 1 inch of snow could fall Friday before temperatures drop below freezing later in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until 2 p.m. Friday, noting that there will be some snow in Cumberland and Adams counties, as well as wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Because of the wind gusts, the weather service warns that there may be areas of blowing snow after 10 a.m. Friday. The weather service expects snow to fall between 9 a.m. and noon Friday.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing between 2 and 5 p.m. Friday, with wind chill values as low as -20 degrees and with gusts as high as 43 mph.

The weather service on Thursday issued a Wind Chill Advisory, which will be in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday.

With Friday morning precipitation and the sudden drop in temperatures, the weather service and state officials warn residents and drivers of sudden flash freezes on roads, which could cause extremely dangerous travel conditions Friday afternoon and evening.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

