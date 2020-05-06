More nursing home cases reported in Cumberland County as COVID-19 numbers rise slightly in region

In the latest report from state Department of Health, Cumberland County's COVID-19 numbers again rose slightly, largely because of more cases in nursing homes.
The department reported Wednesday that Cumberland County had four new cases, all located in one of four long-term care facilities.
The county also saw one new death reported, raising its number to 26. Unlike in previous reports, the number of nursing home deaths did not rise with this number.
Overall in the southcentral region, the number of COVID-19 cases rose modestly, with most counties reporting only a few new cases, if that. The largest increases were in Dauphin County, which now sits at 711 cases of the disease, Franklin County with 406 cases currently, Lebanon County with 774 cases and York County with 722 cases. Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon all reported rises in nursing home cases close to their new case counts.
Across the state, the department only reported 888 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 new deaths.
So far, 204,495 negative tests have been reported to the state.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 148 total cases; 1,692 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 27 total cases; 262 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new case; 25 total cases; 1,213 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 386 total cases; 1,839 negatives; 26 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 711 total cases; 4,217 negatives; 29 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 406 total cases; 3,294 negatives; 9 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 7 total cases; 101 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 60 total cases; 364 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 86 total cases; 180 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 774 total cases; 2,933 negatives; 15 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 45 total cases; 770 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 34 total cases; 306 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 8 new cases; 722 total cases; 7,912 negatives and 11 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through May 6):
- Northcentral — 20 new positives; 790 total positives; 9,249 negatives; 14 inconclusive
- Northeast — 167 new positives; 10,677 total positives; 30,627 negatives; 99 inconclusive
- Northwest — 3 new positives; 293 total positives; 7,120 negatives; 13 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 52 new positives; 3,352 positives; 25,083 negatives; 46 inconclusive
- Southeast — 577 new positives; 33,133 total positives; 95,286 negatives; 611 inconclusive
- Southwest — 25 new positives; 2,745 total positives; 36,025 negatives; 27 inconclusive (May 6 data not reported)
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 6):
- Cumberland County: 4 facilities, 183 residents, 46 staff, 23 deaths
- Adams County: 1 facility, 19 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 143 residents, 30 staff, 21 deaths
- Franklin County: 6 facilities, 52 residents, 7 staff, 2 deaths
- Lancaster County: 27 facilities, 467 residents, 119 staff, 121 deaths
- Lebanon County: 5 facilities, 56 residents, 9 staff, 9 deaths
- York County: 4 facilities, 9 residents, 2 staff, 1 death
ZIP code-level counts (through May 6):
- 17013: 38 positives, 229 negatives
- 17015: 17 positives, 127 negatives
- 17050: 44 positives, 228 negatives
- 17055: 37 positives, 263 negatives
- 17011: 97 positives, 241 negatives
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 22 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 24 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 46 negatives
- 17241: 10 positives, 108 negatives
- 17257: 108 positives, 162 negatives
- 17240: Less than 4 positives, 13 negatives
- 17025: 13 positives, 135 negatives
- 17070: 20 positives, 160 negatives
- 17043: 5 positives, 69 negatives
- 17019: 13 positives, 115 negatives
