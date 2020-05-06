More nursing home cases reported in Cumberland County as COVID-19 numbers rise slightly in region

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the latest report from state Department of Health, Cumberland County's COVID-19 numbers again rose slightly, largely because of more cases in nursing homes.

The department reported Wednesday that Cumberland County had four new cases, all located in one of four long-term care facilities.

The county also saw one new death reported, raising its number to 26. Unlike in previous reports, the number of nursing home deaths did not rise with this number.

Overall in the southcentral region, the number of COVID-19 cases rose modestly, with most counties reporting only a few new cases, if that. The largest increases were in Dauphin County, which now sits at 711 cases of the disease, Franklin County with 406 cases currently, Lebanon County with 774 cases and York County with 722 cases. Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon all reported rises in nursing home cases close to their new case counts.

Across the state, the department only reported 888 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 new deaths.

So far, 204,495 negative tests have been reported to the state.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 6):