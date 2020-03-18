More municipal governments close buildings

South Middleton and North Middleton townships are among the latest municipalities to close their buildings to the public.

South Middleton Township announced Wednesday that all of its township offices will be closed to the public, though staff will be present and business hours will continue from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

The closure is expected to last until April 3, where the township will reevaluate the need.

Those seeking to do business with the township are encouraged to do so by phone, email or other virtual communication tool, and most forms, documents and information can be found on the township website. A drop box will be placed at the front entrance for payment of bills and document drop-off or pick-up.

South Middleton said it will continue to perform building inspections and has no plans to delay contract awards or public works projects. The township compost site will also remain open to the public, as will all township parks for the time being.

The township said that in the coming days, it anticipates issuing a disaster declaration.