More borough street lights to be replaced with LEDs

Carlisle is moving ahead with replacing more of the borough’s street lamps with LED lighting under an energy-efficiency program with PPL.

The borough council voted at Wednesday’s workshop meeting to move forward with converting another 650 street lights from high-pressure sodium bulbs to LED lamps, on top of the 379 that were changed out last year.

The conversions currently in place are expected to save the borough $5,000 out of a total $260,000 annual street-lighting bill, according to borough public works director Mark Malarich.

Approximately 1,200 street lights in the borough are owned by PPL, with the borough paying a maintenance fee as well as the cost of electricity. PPL will convert lights it owns to LEDs for free under a 2016 rate-setting agreement with the state public utilities commission.

Another 302 street lights are owned by the borough, including the lighting on borough traffic signal poles and the decorative street lamps downtown. The upside to these is that no fee is charged by the power company; the downside is that the borough would have to pay out of its own pocket to retrofit these lamps with LEDs, Malarich said.