Big Spring volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

Big Spring School District suspends the activities of its volleyball team after it was confirmed that a student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The two-week suspension will give students and their families time to monitor for symptoms, Superintendent Richard Fry said in a statement posted on the district website.

