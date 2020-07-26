Monument Movement: Historians ask who is missing from community memorials

Much of the debate about monuments this summer centered on whether it is appropriate to memorialize figures from the Civil War era Confederate Army like Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson or Jefferson Davis, among others.
Historians also ask a second question.
Who has not been remembered in the public space and ought to be?
Over the course of three years, Dickinson College students in the House Divided project researched the complex role of the school in slavery, culminating in a report that ultimately led to a decision by the board of trustees this spring to rename a dormitory and a gateway to the campus.
Cooper Hall, a residence hall named for Thomas Cooper, a slaveholder who taught briefly at the college, will be renamed Spradley-Young Hall to honor Henry Spradley and Robert Young. Formerly enslaved, the two men were longtime college employees who helped integrate the campus in the 19th century.
East College Gate, located on North West Street, will be renamed Pinkney Family Gate, honoring Carrie and Noah Pinkney, who were popular African-American food sellers on campus for decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
“In Dickinson’s case, what we did was try to elevate the stories of some people who had been forgotten. We weren’t the ones erasing history. We were trying to recover people who had been erased from our history,” said Dickinson College Professor Matthew Pinsker, director of the House Divided Project and lead researcher of the Dickinson & Slavery initiative.
Pinsker said the same process could be done across the country in every community.
Stories of “brave people, honorable people, people who made the communities who they are” have been forgotten because they were left behind when monuments were constructed and elementary schools were named due to political reasons, Pinsker said.
Spradley, Young and Pinkney, for example, were not only important figures to Dickinson College, but also leaders in the Carlisle community who could be memorialized. The town also saw its own Brown vs. the Board of Education desegregation case that could be marked with a wayside marker.
Young actually played a role in that case.
In September 1896, Mary Brown looked to a committee of Black men, including Young, to get her son into a white school. The effort was to point out the inequalities in grading, curriculum and location of buildings within the district as well as safety concerns.
On Oct. 14, 1896, she filed a lawsuit in Cumberland County court seeking to force the school district to allow her son to attend the white high school near their home.
In an 1897 trial, the court found for the school district, saying that Brown failed to follow proper procedure.
Lost stories
The Cumberland County Historical Society has been working on projects to remember the lost stories of Lincoln Cemetery, Mount Tabor AME Zion Church and the United States Colored Troops who fought for Union forces during the Civil War.
With an intern researching the USCT this summer, Lindsay Varner, community outreach director of the Historical Society, said the organization is learning more about these veterans and their contributions, but they’re also finding that the majority have not had their stories told beyond a past Memorial Day ceremony. Not all of them even have a grave marker.
Not one of their names appears on the Soldier’s Monument in Carlisle’s Veterans Square.
“We’ve been talking about, at Veterans Square, it would be wonderful to have a monument to the Civil War veterans that were African-Americans,” Varner said.
Cumberland County tends to recognize military and political service in its memorials, said Cara Curtis, Historical Society archives and library director.
“There’s definitely people that would seemingly be worthy of a monument that did not serve in the military,” Curtis said.
There have been conversations about the Carlisle Indian School, for example. The challenge, though, is how to remember what happened there, who designs a memorial and how to fund it. Plus, there’s the overarching question of whether descendants want a memorial, Curtis said.
Varner said the society has been “adamant” that descendants of those buried at Carlisle’s Lincoln Cemetery be part of determining how that site is memorialized. The society has been reaching out through participating in events, hosting meetings and creating opportunities to talk to people one on one.
“We’re here to provide the information, and that’s for the descendants and the community members to really decide what should be on that site. We’re here to interpret that through the resources that we have,” Varner said.
It’s a process that won’t happen overnight because meaningful conversations take time, she said.
“You’re dealing with people who have been burnt by the past and how to handle that. And they have to get comfortable talking about it and sharing their stories with other people,” Curtis said.
What’s happening at Mount Tabor AME Zion Church in Mount Holly Springs provides insight into what can happen when these conversations take root and inspire the community to better understand its history.
Built in 1870, the church was the hub of a once-thriving black community. The congregation was active until 1970, and efforts to preserve the church began in May 2016.
It is now listed on the county Register of Historic Places.
People in the community had memories of the church, but those memories hadn’t been incorporated into the story of the community as a whole, Varner said.
Debates over ways to commemorate and interpret history in the national sphere, then, follow what has been happening locally for years, Varner said. It comes down to making an effort to create meaningful change that honors those who have lived, worked and served in the community.
“As long as we continue to work with the descendants and with other historians and community members, I think we’re definitely going to see change taking place,” Varner said.
