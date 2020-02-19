Monthslong water main installation to begin on Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township next week

Water main installation on the Carlisle Pike will begin next week and run through June, according to Pennsylvania American Water.

The company on Tuesday announced that it will install a new water main starting on our about Sunday, with work continuing through June. Work will run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings on Carlisle Pike and Market Street and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on adjacent streets as needed, the company said. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction during construction.

Final paving restoration is scheduled to be completed by PennDOT this fall, weather permitting, according to the company.

The work will affect the Carlisle Pike/Market Street in Hampden Township and Camp Hill from the Route 581 bridge to Route 11/15, locally known as North 32nd Street.

During work hours, customers will be able to access businesses and side roads, though drivers are urged to use alternate routes, provide extra time and use caution while driving near a work zone, according to the company.